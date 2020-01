Tacha Akide continues her long winning streak this 2020.

The Big Brother Naija star took to her Instagram yesterday to announce that she is set to tour the United Kingdom, for a campaign that will be handled by international celebrity manager, Engr. Olamide Baron.

“A Royalty might have stepped Back, but Guess what Another Is Stepping Forward!!” said Tacha in her post.

And this comes four days before the launch of her much-anticipated Titans Collection. Check out her post below: