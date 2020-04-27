Tacha and Khafi continue to flex their relationship on social media even in the face of intense adversary.

Recently, a fight broke out between their camp and another Big Brother Naija Star, Jackie Madu’s, after the latter dismissed Khafi as a snake during an Instagram Q&A.

Asked if she is still friends with Khafi, Jackie replied: “Errmm, I don’t like snakes.” And this triggered heated reactions on social media.

Shortly after, Tacha and Khafi took to their Instagram Lives to address the shade and also to kick off a prayer session, during which they dragged the detractors who they claimed have refused to let them have a peace of mind.

See their hilarious prayer session below:

