Tacha Akide and Khafi Kareem Go Into Prayer After Being Trolled on Instagram

Tacha and Khafi continue to flex their relationship on social media even in the face of intense adversary.

Recently, a fight broke out between their camp and another Big Brother Naija Star, Jackie Madu’s, after the latter dismissed Khafi as a snake during an Instagram Q&A.

Asked if she is still friends with Khafi, Jackie replied: “Errmm, I don’t like snakes.” And this triggered heated reactions on social media.

Shortly after, Tacha and Khafi took to their Instagram Lives to address the shade and also to kick off a prayer session, during which they dragged the detractors who they claimed have refused to let them have a peace of mind.

See their hilarious prayer session below:

