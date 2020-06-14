Tacha Akhide Emerges Most Popular BBNaija Star at NET Honours

Natacha Akhide aka Tacha has emerged as the most popular BBNaaija housemate of the ‘Pepper Dem’ season.

The entrepreneur who was disqualified from the show for flouting the rules after a physical altercation with the winner, Mercy Eke, beat Mercy Eke, Seyi Awolowo and Mike Edwards for the top honour.

BBN couple, Ike Onyema and Mercy Eke won in the category of most popular couple, Toke Makinwa also emerged a winner in two categories, one of which was most searched media personality.

NET Honours celebrates The People’s Choice — recognizing individuals and events that have shaped pop culture in the year under review.

See the complete categories and winners below.

MOST POPULAR ACTOR
Yul edochie net honours 2020

YUL EDOCHIE
NOMINEES
– Timini Egbuson
– Odunlade Adekola
– RMD
– Jim Iyke

MOST POPULAR ACTRESS
Funke akindele net honours 2020

FUNKE AKINDELE
NOMINEES
– Mercy Johnson
– Regina Daniels
– Tonto Dikeh
– Toyin Abraham

MOST POPULAR MUSICIAN (MALE)
Davido net honoours 2020

DAVIDO
NOMINEES
– 2 Baba
– Burna Boy
– Olamide
– Wizkid

MOST POPULAR MUSICIAN (FEMALE)
Tiwa savage net honours 2020

TIWA SAVAGE
NOMINEES
– Niniola
– Simi
– Teni
– Yemi Alade

MOST POPULAR COMEDIAN
Ali baba net honours 2020

ALI BABA
NOMINEES
– Akpororo
– Basketmouth
– Bovi

MOST POPULAR MEDIA PERSONALITY (MALE)
Ebuka net honours 2020

EBUKA OBI-UCHENDU
NOMINEES
– Daddy Freeze
– Do2dtun
– IK Osakioduwa

MOST POPULAR MEDIA PERSONALITY (FEMALE)
Toke makinwa net honours 2020

TOKE MAKINWA
NOMINEES
– Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi
– Maria Okan
– Toolz

MOST POPULAR PERSON
Bukola saraki net honours 2020

BUKOLA SARAKI
NOMINEES
– Aliko Dangote
– Ooni of Ife
– Pres Muhammadu Buhari
– Pastor Adeboye

MOST POPULAR FOREIGN CELEBRITY (MALE)
Cristiano ronaldo net honours 2020

RONALDO
NOMINEES
– Jay-Z
– Chris Brown
– Drake
– Lionel Messi

MOST POPULAR FOREIGN CELEBRITY (FEMALE)
Cardi b net honours 2020

CARDI B
NOMINEES
– Nicki Minaj
– Beyonce
– Rihanna
– Kim Kardashian

MOST POPULAR AFRICAN CELEBRITY
Juliet ibrahim net honours 2020

JULIET IBRAHIM
NOMINEES
– Sarkodie
– Angelique Kidjo
– Nasty C
– Diamond Platnumz

MOST POPULAR COUPLE
Mercy & Ike net honours 2020

MERCY & IKE
NOMINEES
– Funke Akindele & JJC
– Simi & Adekunle Gold
– Banky W & Adesua Etomi
– Davido & Chioma

MOST POPULAR EVENT
BBNaija net honours 2020

BBNAIJA
NOMINEES
– AMVCA
– Headies
– BAFEST
– NECLive

MOST POPULAR BBNAIJA STAR
Tacha net honours 2020

TACHA
NOMINEES
– Mike
– Mercy
– Khafi
– Seyi

MOST SEARCHED MUSICIAN (MALE)
Wizkid net honours 2020

WIZKID
NOMINEES
– Olamide
– Rema
– Mr. P (P-Square)
– Davido

MOST SEARCHED MUSICIAN (FEMALE)
Tiwa savage net honours 2020

TIWA SAVAGE

NOMINEES
– Teni
– Simi
– Yemi Alade
– Cynthia Morgan

MOST SEARCHED ACTOR
Jim iyke net honours 2020

JIM IYKE
NOMINEES
– Femi Adebayo
– Odunlade Adekola
– Ali Nuhu

MOST SEARCHED ACTRESS
Most searched actress net honours 2020

TONTO DIKEH
NOMINEES
– Iyabi Ojo
– Lizzy Anjorin
– Funke Akindele
– Regina Daniels

MOST SEARCHED MEDIA PERSONALITY
toke makinwa net honours 2020

TOKE MAKINWA
NOMINEES
– Tunde Ednut
– Maria Okan
– Linda Ikeji
– Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Data for NET Honours is sourced from a wide database of over eight million users who have engaged with Netng, Neusroom, Orin and 234Star platforms via the websites, social media accounts, and email newsletters within a 12 months calendar period.

