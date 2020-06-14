Tacha Akhide Emerges Most Popular BBNaija Star at NET Honours

Natacha Akhide aka Tacha has emerged as the most popular BBNaaija housemate of the ‘Pepper Dem’ season.
The entrepreneur who was disqualified from the show for flouting the rules after a physical altercation with the winner, Mercy Eke, beat Mercy Eke, Seyi Awolowo and Mike Edwards for the top honour.
BBN couple, Ike Onyema and Mercy Eke won in the category of most popular couple, Toke Makinwa also emerged a winner in two categories, one of which was most searched media personality.
NET Honours celebrates The People’s Choice — recognizing individuals and events that have shaped pop culture in the year under review.
See the complete categories and winners below.
MOST POPULAR ACTOR
Yul edochie net honours 2020
YUL EDOCHIE
NOMINEES
– Timini Egbuson
– Odunlade Adekola
– RMD
– Jim Iyke
MOST POPULAR ACTRESS
Funke akindele net honours 2020
FUNKE AKINDELE
NOMINEES
– Mercy Johnson
– Regina Daniels
– Tonto Dikeh
– Toyin Abraham
MOST POPULAR MUSICIAN (MALE)
Davido net honoours 2020
DAVIDO
NOMINEES
– 2 Baba
– Burna Boy
– Olamide
– Wizkid
MOST POPULAR MUSICIAN (FEMALE)
Tiwa savage net honours 2020
TIWA SAVAGE
NOMINEES
– Niniola
– Simi
– Teni
– Yemi Alade
MOST POPULAR COMEDIAN
Ali baba net honours 2020
ALI BABA
NOMINEES
– Akpororo
– Basketmouth
– Bovi
MOST POPULAR MEDIA PERSONALITY (MALE)
Ebuka net honours 2020
EBUKA OBI-UCHENDU
NOMINEES
– Daddy Freeze
– Do2dtun
– IK Osakioduwa
MOST POPULAR MEDIA PERSONALITY (FEMALE)
Toke makinwa net honours 2020
TOKE MAKINWA
NOMINEES
– Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi
– Maria Okan
– Toolz
MOST POPULAR PERSON
Bukola saraki net honours 2020
BUKOLA SARAKI
NOMINEES
– Aliko Dangote
– Ooni of Ife
– Pres Muhammadu Buhari
– Pastor Adeboye
MOST POPULAR FOREIGN CELEBRITY (MALE)
Cristiano ronaldo net honours 2020
RONALDO
NOMINEES
– Jay-Z
– Chris Brown
– Drake
– Lionel Messi
MOST POPULAR FOREIGN CELEBRITY (FEMALE)
Cardi b net honours 2020
CARDI B
NOMINEES
– Nicki Minaj
– Beyonce
– Rihanna
– Kim Kardashian
MOST POPULAR AFRICAN CELEBRITY
Juliet ibrahim net honours 2020
JULIET IBRAHIM
NOMINEES
– Sarkodie
– Angelique Kidjo
– Nasty C
– Diamond Platnumz
MOST POPULAR COUPLE
Mercy & Ike net honours 2020
MERCY & IKE
NOMINEES
– Funke Akindele & JJC
– Simi & Adekunle Gold
– Banky W & Adesua Etomi
– Davido & Chioma
MOST POPULAR EVENT
BBNaija net honours 2020
BBNAIJA
NOMINEES
– AMVCA
– Headies
– BAFEST
– NECLive
MOST POPULAR BBNAIJA STAR
Tacha net honours 2020
TACHA
NOMINEES
– Mike
– Mercy
– Khafi
– Seyi
MOST SEARCHED MUSICIAN (MALE)
Wizkid net honours 2020
WIZKID
NOMINEES
– Olamide
– Rema
– Mr. P (P-Square)
– Davido
MOST SEARCHED MUSICIAN (FEMALE)
Tiwa savage net honours 2020
TIWA SAVAGE
NOMINEES
– Teni
– Simi
– Yemi Alade
– Cynthia Morgan
MOST SEARCHED ACTOR
Jim iyke net honours 2020
JIM IYKE
NOMINEES
– Femi Adebayo
– Odunlade Adekola
– Ali Nuhu
MOST SEARCHED ACTRESS
Most searched actress net honours 2020
TONTO DIKEH
NOMINEES
– Iyabi Ojo
– Lizzy Anjorin
– Funke Akindele
– Regina Daniels
MOST SEARCHED MEDIA PERSONALITY
toke makinwa net honours 2020
TOKE MAKINWA
NOMINEES
– Tunde Ednut
– Maria Okan
– Linda Ikeji
– Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
Data for NET Honours is sourced from a wide database of over eight million users who have engaged with Netng, Neusroom, Orin and 234Star platforms via the websites, social media accounts, and email newsletters within a 12 months calendar period.