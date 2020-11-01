Tabria Majors Wins Halloween With Stunning Tribute to Beyoncé

Tabria Majors won Halloween, period.
The plus size model dropped a shocking video tribute to Beyoncé for the Oct. 31 holiday, in which she performed the singer’s most iconic videos from the early 2000s up till today.
“I wanted to do something different this year for Halloween and pay tribute to someone that I admire and respect so much — BEYONCE!” Tabria wrote on Instagram alongside her video. “This project was incredibly stressful to make but so much fun!” Tabria doesn’t consider herself a dancer “by any means” but she “wanted to apply Beyoncé’s infamous work ethic to this project and see how far I could push myself.”
Watch the tribute that has got everyone talking.
I know y’all are over me lol but #BEYLLOWEEN is finally here! I wanted to do something different this year for Halloween and pay tribute to someone that I admire and respect so much—BEYONCE! This project was incredibly stressful to make but so much fun! I am NOT a dancer by any means—my friends always clown me for it lolll But I wanted to apply Beyoncé’s infamous work ethic to this project and see how far I could push myself. I could not have done this without the help of @kany16 teaching a non dancer all of this choreography. She’s the real MVP! And special thanks to my director and friend @mttalves who helped bring this vision to life from beginning to end. I couldn’t have done it without you ☺️ Everyone who was apart of this worked so hard and I appreciate you all so much!! I hope you all enjoy!