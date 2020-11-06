Taaoma Narrates Alleged Assault Ordeal by Bolt Driver

Taaoma has joined other young Nigerians who have alleged to have suffered mistreatment at the hands of Bolt drivers especially in Lagos.

The Instagram skit maker shared her ordeal on Twitter, narrating how the driver of a Bolt ride she had booked, threw a bottle at her because he wanted to change a trip booked online to an offline one.

Taooma alleged that she was assaulted at the airport carpark for trying to record the heated argument going on between herself and her driver after he said he wouldn’t go on the trip if it was online and not offline and she had asked him why he accepted it in the first place.

She disclosed that other bolt drivers rained insults at her as the man threw a bottle which narrowly missed her. However, a few of the drivers at the park recognised her and moved to protect her from the assault.

See her tweets below.

