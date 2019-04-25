T-Pain Speaks About His Brother’s Death: ‘Money Don’t Fix Everything’

T-Pain has spoken up after a troll accused him of letting his brother die.

Complex had previously reported that the singer paid a considerable amount of money in hospital bills for his brother, who sadly passed on later.

And so, following the attack from an unnamed troll, the singer said, “My brother just died February 5th, bro. And this man just told me I let my brother die because of the hospital bills.”

He continued, “He said this after I paid $2.2 million in hospital bills and he told me if I paid more money then my brother would still be alive. Money doesn’t fix everything, bro. You putting too much power in the money…”

T-pain then explained how his brother actually died. “N***a don’t even know how my brother died. I paid 2.2 million. He got out the hospital and was living his life… He was walking on his walker in my momma house. He slipped up, his leg gave out, and he hit his head on the kitchen counter and his brain started bleeding and he went brain dead and then he died. How can money fix that my n***a?”

Although the reason for his brother’s initial hospital stay hasn’t disclosed, it is known that his brother had been sick for sometime before his passing.

