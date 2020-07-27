T.I’s Daughter, Deyjah Harris Speaks on Loving from a Distance for Her Inner Peace

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on T.I’s Daughter, Deyjah Harris Speaks on Loving from a Distance for Her Inner Peace

Deyjah Harris believes that the in the parent-children relationship, respect should go both ways.

The daughter of famous rapper T.I put it out on Twitter that parents need to know how to talk to their kids no matter how old they are.

Speaking of her own personal experience, the 19-year-old who deactivated her social media accounts after her father revelaed that he takes her to the hospital to have her hymen checked, said that she’ll still love them but from a distance for the sake of her own inner peace

See her tweets below.

,

