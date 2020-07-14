T.I. Tells Critics to “Shoot Me in the Head” if they Think He’s a Snitch

T.I. has vehemently denied the accusations that he is a snitch, and now dares his accusers to shoot him in the head if they think he is one.

It all started when T.I. accepted the encouragement from fans who wants to see him go toe to toe with 50 Cent for a Verzuz battle.

During a chat with Fast on Instagram Live, T.I. said he had no problem with 50 Cent. “I ain’t go no problem with him,” Tip told Fat Joe. “It’s his catalog that I got an issue with. I want to kill his catalog.”

Still, 50 refused to accept the challenge. Instead, he did what he knows how best to do: troll.

“In a minute I’mma move on to something else,” T.I. said of 50’s antics. “Aight he’s scared. I ain’t tripping. It is still my brother. I love him.”

And that was all 50 Cent needed to lay one on his opponent: he resurrected the 2008 allegation that T.I. is a snitch. Which is why T.I. has taken to social media again to shut it down.

“One of the community service mandates was this commercial,” T.I. explained to Fat Joe. “Mind you, what they wanted me to do was to stand in front of some police and shit … So, it got down to the last day before I had to turn in my thousand hours and motherfuckers were like ‘You still gotta do this drop.’ So, I did the drop. Tip has never gave any information to any law enforcement to get any man any amount of time, period.”

Later, Tip justified his decision. “This is what I was speaking to, I was speaking to civilians, nigga. Nigga if you a civilian nigga and you see a motherfucker breaking in a motherfuckin’ old lady house and that old lady got raped, beat up, robbed, or a kid missing or some shit like that, nigga if you ain’t finna go out and handle that shit yourself nigga, you gon’ have to goddamn get some authorities involved at some point and time.”

“And any nigga that think I’m a rat, knock my nose off when you see me nigga,” Tip added. “Nigga, shoot me in the head if you think I’m a motherfucking rat.”

And he said a lot more.

Watch him below:

