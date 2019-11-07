T.I. Says He Takes His Daughter to a Gynaecologist to ‘Check Her Hymen’

T.I is catching a lot of flak after he revealed in an interview that aired Tuesday that he takes his 18-year-old daughter Deyjah Harris to a gynaecologist to check her hymen.

When the hosts asked the rapper if he has had ”the sex talk“ with his daughters, T.I. responded: ”Yes,” referring specifically to his daughter, Deyjah Harris, who he said recently began her first year of college. “Not only have we had the conversation. We have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen.”

The hosts laugh and one said: “Deyjah is a prisoner.”

“Yes, I go with her,” T.I. said. After Deyjah’s 16th birthday party, he said he “put a sticky note” on her door that read, “Gyno. Tomorrow. 9:30.” He then recounted a gynecologist visit.

“So we’ll go and sit down and the doctor will come and talk, and the doctor’s maintaining a high level of professionalism,” T.I. said. “He’s like, ‘Well, you know, sir, I have to, in order to share information’ — I’m like, ‘Deyjah, they want you to sign this, so we can share information. Is there anything you would not want me to know? Oh OK. See, doc? Ain’t no problem.'”

He also said that the gynecologist informed him that the hymen can be broken by means other than sexual intercourse, such as “bike riding, athletics, horseback riding and just other forms of athletic physical activity.”

T.I. said he told the gynecologist: “‘Look doc, she don’t ride no horses. She don’t ride no bike. She don’t play no sports. Just check the hymen please and give me back my results — expeditiously.’”

He then told the podcast hosts: ”I will say, as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact.”

This stirred a heated conversation on social media, with Jennifer Gunter, a gynecologist and New York Times contributor, disputing T.I.‘s remarks in a series of tweets.

”The hymen is no virginity indicator, 50% of sexually active teens do not have a disrupted hymen,” she wrote. ”The hymen means nothing physically and hymen exams are medically not a thing and are unnecessary. And support a disgusting patriarchal trope.”

Neither T.I. nor Deyjah immediately responded to requests for an interview Wednesday.