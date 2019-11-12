T.I.’s Daughter, Deyjah Harris, Unfollows Him After ‘Hymen’ Outrage

T.I.'s Daughter, Deyjah Harris, Unfollows Him After 'Hymen' Outrage

Deyjah Harris is no longer following her father, T.I., on social media, E! News reports.

Recall that the family drama started after the rapper spoke on a podcast about how he always took the teenager to a gynecologist annually to “check her hymen.” The so-called virginity test has been both debunked and denounced by medical professionals.

While Deyjah has yet to address the shocking abuse, she was seen liking posts criticising her father, especially ones that described him as “possessive” and “controlling.” Now, she is no longer following  him and her family members–her stepmother Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, or her stepsister Zonnique Pullins.

Meanwhile, T.I. has yet to address his comments, and the hosts of the podcast Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham have since apologised for laughing at his “uncomfortable” remarks and removed the podcast episode.

