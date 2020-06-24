T.I. Publicly Apologises to Daughter After Hymen Backlash

T.I. has publicly apologised to his daughter Deyjah for the comments he made about her body last year.

Recall that the family drama started after the rapper spoke on a podcast about how he always took the teenager to a gynecologist annually to “check her hymen.” The so-called virginity test has been both debunked and denounced by medical professionals. Weeks later, during his chat with Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk with his wife, Tiny Harris, he claimed his intent was ‘misconstrued.’

Now, he has straight up apologised to Deyjah.

During Monday’s episode of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, T.I. had a conversation with Deyjah’s mother, Ranniqua. She explained to the rapper that his methods are flawed and that he should trust his daughter to be an adult.

“Ask your daughter, and whether she tells you yes or no—believe her!” Ranniqua told Tip in regards to Deyjah’s sex life. “At the end of the day, whether or not her hymen is intact isn’t telling of whether or not she had sex. So if you tell the doctor to check her hymen, and she told you she hasn’t done anything, but her hymen is broken, and she’s telling the truth, now you’re coming down on her and telling her she’s lying.”

After their conversation, T.I. seemed to understand why talking about his daughter’s gynecologist appointments in a public forum was harmful.

“I realize how inappropriate the conversation about Deyjah on the podcast may have been and I hold myself accountable and take full responsibility,” Tip said, per Aceshowbiz.com. “I was wrong. I am willing to accept full accountability, one hundred percent, for everything I may have said that shouldn’t have been said.”

“I apologize to Deyjah. You know I love you. You know I’ve always gone above and beyond to do everything and anything possible to make you happy and keep you protected. However, I must now acknowledge the fact that you’ve now become a young lady,” he continued. “I understand that. Some lessons are harder than others, but the important thing is – make sure you get the lesson.”

He’s still very problematic–whew! Anyway, watching the clip below:

