T.I Harris Shots Down Rumours of Strained Relationship With Daughter, Deyjah

Tip Harris aka T.I has shut down rumours of a strained relationship with his daughter, Deyjah Harris after her tweets about parents respecting their children went viral.

The rapper took to Instagram to respond to a post by TSR which insinuated that Deyjah’s tweet about loving people from a distance was directed at her father.

T.I took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a conversation with the family, Deyjah inclusive, which showed that the 19-year-old was clearly upset about the way her tweets were interpreted to suit the narrative of a rancour within the Harris home.

He noted that things were good after the very public and viral ‘hymengate’ episode and though they would normally laugh off such insinuations, his daughter was ‘aggravated’ by the episode, reason why he had to address it.

The ‘Live Your Life’ hitmaker revealed that his family moved on from that episode a long time ago and advised everyone else to do the same.

