T.I Harris Shots Down Rumours of Strained Relationship With Daughter, Deyjah

Tip Harris aka T.I has shut down rumours of a strained relationship with his daughter, Deyjah Harris after her tweets about parents respecting their children went viral.
The rapper took to Instagram to respond to a post by TSR which insinuated that Deyjah’s tweet about loving people from a distance was directed at her father.
T.I took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a conversation with the family, Deyjah inclusive, which showed that the 19-year-old was clearly upset about the way her tweets were interpreted to suit the narrative of a rancour within the Harris home.
He noted that things were good after the very public and viral ‘hymengate’ episode and though they would normally laugh off such insinuations, his daughter was ‘aggravated’ by the episode, reason why he had to address it.
The ‘Live Your Life’ hitmaker revealed that his family moved on from that episode a long time ago and advised everyone else to do the same.
Ok….I spoke to my baby @princess_of_da_south & the rest of the Harris Clan in our family group chat about the @theshaderoom's re-post of my baby's tweet. So since our very public mishap (we comically refer to as"hymengate"🤦🏽♂️) @theshaderoom reposts all my baby girl's tweets and IG posts and casually insinuates or assumes she's referring to me. We usually just dismiss it or laugh it off cause only WE KNOW WHATS UP WIT US‼️ But this time my baby expresses aggravation to us about it so with her permission I'm sharing our exchange. FYI Deyjah Pooh is obviously Deyjah, Money Man is my son @domani (he's been saved in my phone as that since he first got his phone at 9-10yrs old😂)…& my msgs are in blue. I'm sharing this with you all in hope of creating context that will redirect the agendas & intentions of @theshaderoom and their followers when they think of me&my baby girls relationship. That shit still on YALL MINDS… WE MOVED ON LONG AGO… Hopefully now you can too. Love and Respect ✊🏽