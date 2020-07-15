T.I Harris Flies Wife to Florida on Romantic Dinner Date to Celebrate Her Birthday

Tofunmi Oluwashina

T.I Harris spared no expense in celebrating the love of his wife and his Mrs., Tiny on her birthday.

The rapper shared a video of the romantic dinner date he gifted his musician wife with, revealing that they flew all the way to Cocoa Beach in Florida, just to eat.

In the clip T.I shared, the scene of the dinner was beautiful with candles scattered all over the dinner table and the wind blowing to add pinache to the ambience.

He wrote,

“Flew all the way to CoCo beach just to eat. Happy Gday Mrs H. Let’s show em how to pop it kid!! Rock Solid Lock’d in type shit threw da key away. Now I need a day to rock ya boat the Aaliyah way. #HappyBirthdayQueen @majorgirl.

