T.I and Tiny Harris Speak About Their Marriage Struggles

T.I. may still be facing a lot of backlash for his comment about taking his daughter Deyjah for annual hymen checkups, but the rapper also wants his critics to know how he’s been able to make his marriage to Tiny Harris work.

T.I. noted that he and Tiny are “going on 20 [years] now and it’s been a blast.” However, they’ve had their issues, some of them well-documented.

“Sensitivity is left in the eye of the beholder because what I feel is sensitive may not be the same as what she feels is sensitive,” said the rapper who dominated the discussion. “Everybody has their own levels of triggers.”

He also posited himself as a “philosopher of sorts” adding, “there is a perspective that I feel is interesting that I would like to share with people for the purpose of advancement of the generation.”

Tiny added that what caused some of their earlier disagreements stemmed from T.I.’s time in prison and its impact on their relationship once he returned. “What he’s trying to say is I went and found my own voice . . . It wasn’t what he was used to,” she said. “He was used to controlling things and having things his way at all times, but once I got on my own two feet, I felt like I should have a voice too.”

“There was no Xscape but you knew there was other things I wanted to do in music and you asked me to not work and you was gonna take care . . . and he did, he did,” she continued.

And when the couple was asked why the divorce papers were taken “off the table,” Tiny said, “He changed. You came back as if you really wanted to work things out. You really wanted the relationship. Like, before it was kinda like ‘Oh, the grass is greener over here so that’s what I’m doing’ until, I guess, you figured out it wasn’t . . . And let’s state on record I never, ever, ever, ever—on record—had sex with anyone other than you while we’ve been married.”

T.I. had a different answer. “Well, I have never, ever, ever lied about this on Red Table Talk and I’m not gonna do it now,” he said.