T.B. Joshua likens self to Jesus after Nazareth ordeal

Prophet T.B Joshua of Synagogue Church Of All Nations, SCOAN, has said that the controversy generated by his crusade in Nazareth is similar to what Jesus Christ faced.

In an interview published by leading Nigerian daily This Day, T.B Joshua said that there was a protest from Christians, Muslims and Catholics against the crusade.

He said that despite the protest, the crusade was attended by top Israeli government functionaries.

On how he takes criticism of his ministry, the clergyman said:

“It is always good if at the beginning they don’t see what is good about you. If they don’t see your journey at the beginning, they will criticise you. It is good for you in the end. So, if they praise you from the beginning, it is not encouraging. If Nigerians have been accepting me right from the beginning of my mission, I think that would have affected my mission to the world.

“I have gone all over the world. I am the first minister of God that went to Nazareth, Israel where Jesus was born and organised a revival there and the news was carried in newspapers all over the world. After the crusade, a certificate was given to me by the State of Israel. That is the greatest joy for any minister of God!”

On why his crusade in Nazareth had controversy, he said:

“Because it happened to Jesus, I cannot be greater than my Master. A tenant cannot be greater than his landlord. If the landlord is criticised, who is a tenant? That is exactly what happened to Jesus. They said no. The Muslims were on the streets protesting along with Christians, Catholics and all. But I let them know that God sent me to do the revival in Israel. And top Israeli government functionaries came. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also sent his representative.”

