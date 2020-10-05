SZA Speaks Up After Drake Claimed That They Used to Date

SZA hopped onto her Twitter on Sunday to address Drake’s recent claim that they dated in 2008.

Her tweet is in reference to Drake’s lyric in the 21 Savage song “Mr Right Now,” which appears on his brand new album Savage Mode II. “Yeah, said she wanna f*ck to some SZA, wait,” Drake raps. “‘Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08.”

Shortly after the song dropped, folks noted that that if Drake’s timeline of their relationship was to be believed, SZA would have been 17-years-old when they dated. But as SZA points out, there was nothing illicit about her dalliance with Drizzy.

“I just didn’t want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening,” she added. “Completely innocent. Lifetimes ago.”

See her tweets: