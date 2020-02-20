SZA Says She Will No Longer Do Interviews or Photo Shoots

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on SZA Says She Will No Longer Do Interviews or Photo Shoots

SZA has taken to Twitter to announce that she will no longer do media interviews or photo shoots.

“Not doing any videos Interviews or photos for the rest of my life,” the singer wrote. “Lol don’t ask.”

While SZA didn’t explain what led to the decision, her tweet came mere hours after the Rolling Stone unveiled the cover for its second annual Women Shaping the Future issue, featuring SZA, Megan Thee Stallion and Normani.

While her colleagues have shared the cover on their pages, SZA hasn’t.

She, however, spoke about the beating her mental health takes because of the pressure that comes with being in the spotlight. She wants to lead a healthier, happier life. Hence, why she is no longer interested in these interviews.

See her tweets below:

Related Posts

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown Reflects on the Negative Scrutiny She’s Faces

February 20, 2020

Tope Alabi Replies Trolls Who Criticised Her Dance Steps

February 20, 2020

Rapper Pop Smoke Murdered in Home Invasion Robbery in Hollywood

February 19, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *