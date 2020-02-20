SZA Says She Will No Longer Do Interviews or Photo Shoots

SZA has taken to Twitter to announce that she will no longer do media interviews or photo shoots.

“Not doing any videos Interviews or photos for the rest of my life,” the singer wrote. “Lol don’t ask.”

While SZA didn’t explain what led to the decision, her tweet came mere hours after the Rolling Stone unveiled the cover for its second annual Women Shaping the Future issue, featuring SZA, Megan Thee Stallion and Normani.

While her colleagues have shared the cover on their pages, SZA hasn’t.

Here's a first look at our upcoming #WomenShapingTheFuture cover featuring SZA, Megan Thee Stallion and Normani. You can pick it up on newsstands March 3rd. Read more about it here: https://t.co/cKjk16zqH3 Photograph by @campbelladdy pic.twitter.com/MkGVBoZWhF — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 19, 2020

She, however, spoke about the beating her mental health takes because of the pressure that comes with being in the spotlight. She wants to lead a healthier, happier life. Hence, why she is no longer interested in these interviews.

See her tweets below:

Not doing any videos Interviews or photos for the rest of my life lol don’t ask .👍🏾 — SZA (@sza) February 19, 2020

S/o Normani and meg tho . My sisters who I love very much and respect deeply . Honored to be apart of ANYTHING w the two of those BLACK QUEENS . 🥺❤️🙏🏾👑 — SZA (@sza) February 20, 2020

My anxiety has .03% to do w outside opinion . I was bullied all through high school I could care less . It’s my OWN THOUGHTS THAT HIT DIFFERENT 🥴 — SZA (@sza) February 20, 2020