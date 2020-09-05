SZA Reveals She Wrote Her Surprise Song, “Hit Different” In DJ Khaled’s House

SZA has revealed how supportive DJ Khaled has been of her art.

“I never told u but I recorded this song at your house while y’all was gone,” she replied a message in which Khaled has shouted her out. “Thank you so much king.”

SZA recorded her surprise song, #HitDifferent, at @DJKhaled’s house while he was gone: “I NEVER TOLD U – THANK YOU SO MUCH KING” pic.twitter.com/Vq1Yk4YBkV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 4, 2020

SZA also spoke about this in her recent interview with Zane Lowe, in which she said that she and The Neptunes—the producers of “Hit Different”—recorded the track in Khaled’s Miami home earlier this year while he was at the Super Bowl. She also revealed a number of songs were recorded during that session, which she described as a “childhood dream.”

“I can’t really wrap my head around the experience and I think more so I’m fangirling off of having a track produced by probably the most formative producers and artists for me when I was growing up,” she said. “I just cannot fucking believe that because it’s my childhood dream and I can’t believe that I made things I that fuck with, with someone that really changed my life.”

You can listen to the full interview here.

