SZA Reveals She Caught Her Man Cheating on Her with Her Home Girl and Keke Palmer Comes in with the Plot Twist

SZA has recounted the heartbreaking experience of catching her man cheating on her with her home girl.

The singer who trended on social media a few days ago after she crowned herself queen of R’n’B shared the tale in a Twitter thread.

SZA revealed that she had been invited to a party by this particular friend and after sometime, she started looking for her friend and boyfriend.

To her utmost shock, she found both of them having sex with each other in the last room she checked and just quietly apologised for the intrusion before making her way home with hot tears streaming down her face.

That time I caught my ex fucking my homegirl from the back at a house party 😂… 🤦🏾‍♀️ story time is not enough — SZA (@sza) July 12, 2020

I checked every single room in the house and they were in the LAST ONE AAHAHA OMG. What’s sick is she invited me to the partyyyy 😩😩😩🥺 — SZA (@sza) July 12, 2020

Everybody thinks they become donkey Kong in that situation but I really just said “oop SORRY !!” And closed the door real fast 😂 I walked all the way home in the dark alone and cried 🥴 — SZA (@sza) July 12, 2020

Keke Palmer hopped in on the thread, revealing that she had experienced something similar to SZA’s plight. However in her own case, she caught her boyfriend cheating on her with a man.Oopps!

Been there, except it was a man love. Now get into it. 🤪 https://t.co/MwwyH87otV — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) July 12, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

