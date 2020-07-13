SZA Reveals She Caught Her Man Cheating on Her with Her Home Girl and Keke Palmer Comes in with the Plot Twist

SZA has recounted the heartbreaking experience of catching her man cheating on her with her home girl.

The singer who trended on social media a few days ago after she crowned herself queen of R’n’B shared the tale in a Twitter thread.

SZA revealed that she had been invited to a party by this particular friend and after sometime, she started looking for her friend and boyfriend.

To her utmost shock, she found both of them having sex with each other in the last room she checked and just quietly apologised for the intrusion before making her way home with hot tears streaming down her face.

Keke Palmer hopped in on the thread, revealing that she had experienced something similar to SZA’s plight. However in her own case, she caught her boyfriend cheating on her with a man.Oopps!

 

