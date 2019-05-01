SZA Calls Out a Sephora Store for Profiling, Says They Thought She was “Stealing”

SZA has taken to her Twitter to call out a branch of the famous beauty store chain, Sephora, for profiling, after she when to their shop to shop.

According to the singer, she was shopping at the Sandy branch in Calabasas when the management called security to make sure she wasn’t “stealing.”

“We had a long talk,” the singer reveals, adding, “can’t a b** cop her Fenty in peace?”

And this has stirred heated reactions on social media. Check out the tweets below:

Lmao Sandy Sephora location 614 Calabasas called security to make sure I wasn’t stealing . We had a long talk. U have a blessed day Sandy — SZA (@sza) May 1, 2019

Can a bitch cop her fenty in peace er whut — SZA (@sza) May 1, 2019

The store had yet to respond to this as at press time.