SZA Calls Out a Sephora Store for Profiling, Says They Thought She was “Stealing”

ukamaka

SZA has taken to her Twitter to call out a branch of the famous beauty store chain, Sephora, for profiling, after she when to their shop to shop.

According to the singer, she was shopping at the Sandy branch in Calabasas when the management called security to make sure she wasn’t “stealing.”

“We had a long talk,” the singer reveals, adding, “can’t a b** cop her Fenty in peace?”

And this has stirred heated reactions on social media. Check out the tweets below:

The store had yet to respond to this as at press time.

