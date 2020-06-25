‘Symply’ Gorgeous: Tacha Akide Launches New NLNT Collection

Tacha Akide has finally launched her NLNT collectiong and fans can’t contain their joy.

The Big Brother Naija reality TV style has been teasing this release for a while, and yesterday, she took to her social media to announce the arrival with a goofy video of herself flaunting her outfits.

And last night, she launched the collection with a collage of photos showing all the details about the streetwear, with a caption in which she reminded folks how she got kicked out of the Big Brother Naija show in 2019.

“Multichoice, my God no dey sleep o!! E open eye gidigba,” she said, recalling how the network mocked her after she got disqualified. See her post below:

