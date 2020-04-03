Sydney Talker Finally Admits His COVID-19 Drama was a Skit

Sydney Talker has finally admitted that his COVID-19 drama that earned him major clapback on social media was all a skit, and he is apologising for it.

In case you missed how it all started: last week the Twitter comedian prank-called the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and when folks called him out, he claimed that a friend of his was showing symptoms of the coronavirus. He returned much later again, claiming that this time, it was he, Sydney, who was ill with coronavirus symptoms.

The NCDC posted a report noting that they reached out to him and he admitted that it was all a skit, but Sydney, seeing the reactions from upset Nigerians, denied this report. Yesterday, he posted his negative coronavirus test report and doubled down on his claims that he was actually sick.

Well, UK-based Nigerian medical professional, Dr Olufunmilayo, poked holes in his claims and led the campaign that has now seen the comedian admitting to pranking the NCDC.

Which is why he is finally apologising.

He wrote:

“I want to say I am sorry to everyone who was hurt by what happened in the last few days. I did not mean to hurt the hardworking health workers and the ncdc or ridicule them. I wanted to highlight how govt can do better for citizens and I apologise that it looks like a mockery of health workers. I would now join the fight against Coronavirus with every influence and power that I have. We all need to work to overcome this virus. And promise to regularly update people about safety measures. If the NCDC allows me, I do not mind to volunteer for a few days to also help out with the good work they are doing. I want to also say that nobody should use what I did as an excuse to prank the NCDC. That was not my aim or intention at all. And it will be terrible for anyone to do same. We must all speak against prank calls and I will join Dr Olufunmilayo and others to speak against it. Again I’m sorry and I never meant to hurt anyone.”

Click to follow the thread: