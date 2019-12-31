Syd Mead, ‘Blade Runner’ Artist and Futurist, Dies at 86

Variety is reporting that visual artist and futurist Syd Mead, who helped shape the look of influential sci-fi films including “Blade Runner,” “Tron,” “Aliens” and “Star Trek: The Motion Picture,” died Monday of complications from lymphoma in Pasadena, California.

According to the outlet, this was confirmed by his spouse Roger Servick.

Mead was set to receive the Art Directors Guild’s William Cameron Menzies Award during the Guild’s 24th Annual awards in February for his contributions on “Aliens,” “Blade Runner” and “Star Trek: The Motion Picture.”

Reacting to the sad news, ADG President Nelson Coates said, “I am so saddened to hear of the passing of visionary illustrator and concept artist Syd Mead. His pivotal role in shaping cinema was unique, with a singular ability to visualize the future. As one of the most influential conceptual artists of our time, his visions and illustrations of future technological worlds will remain as a testament to his vast imagination.”

He was 86.