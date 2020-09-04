S*x video of BBNaija housemates lands on American porn site

BBNaija / Celebrity

Some housemates of the Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) reality TV show may be getting more exposure than they bargained for.

With the fifth season of the popular reality TV show still airing, a purported sex tape of two housemates, Erica Nlewedim and Terseer Waya (Kiddwaya), has landed on an American pornographic website, XVideos.com.

In the short video, Erica and Kiddwaya are captured under bed covers apparently in a position which suggests sexual intercourse.

The video has since been taken down in the wake of social media outrage.

Both housemates, Erica and Kiddwaya, are still in the show and the latter is up for possible eviction this Sunday.

