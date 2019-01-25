‘Switzerland Returned $1.040bn Abacha Loot in 20 Years’ – Magu

Switzerland has returned to Nigeria $1.040 billion looted by the late dictator, Gen. Sani Abacha, and his family members within the last 20 years, says the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

This was disclosed Thursday by EFCC’s Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, during a presentation at the International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities, IAACA, in Vienna, Austria.

He also said there is a need for an effective international collaboration by law enforcement agencies to combat corruption in the country.

The excerpts of Magu’s submission were made available to newsmen by the Acting Head of Media and Publicity of EFCC, Mr. Tony Orilade.

Magu said: “Successes recorded in recovery of stolen assets have been achieved through Memoranda of Understanding, MoU signed between Nigeria and several countries including Switzerland, the United Kingdom, UK, the United Arab Emirates, UAE, and the United States, US, in line with Article 57 paragraph 5 of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption, UNCAC.

“The UK government returned stolen funds to Nigeria in the cases of Dariye and Alamieyeseigha, with over 5 million pounds recovered from the former Bayelsa State governor in 2012.

“In the case of Joshua Dariye, a former Governor of Plateau State in Nigeria, the British government also returned £48,000 to Nigeria in fulfilment of the UK’s commitments “under Chapter V of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption.

“In 1999, the Swiss authorities pursuant to a request for mutual legal assistance returned about $723m to Nigeria.

“A tripartite MoU between the Swiss government, the World Bank and Nigerian government, also led to the return of additional $320 million Abacha loot.

“Other classes of recoveries made by the EFCC included whistleblowers cash recoveries, subsidy payment cash recoveries, third party cash recovery for NNPC, FIRS, NPA, AMCON and Banks.

“In 2017, EFCC made a total recovery of N473, 065,195,977.50, $142,504,121.12, and most of the recoveries, were non-conviction based asset recovery.”

He listed some of them to include Real Estates belonging to Diezani Alison-Madueke, a former Petroleum Minister and her associates; $43,449,947, £27,800 and N23,218,000 recovered in an apartment at Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos in 2017; $9,772,800 and another sum of £74,000 cash in Kaduna, belonging to Andrew Yakubu, a former Group General Manager of NNPC in 2017.”

Magu called for more international collaboration and synergy on repatriation of stolen wealth.