SWAT replaces disbanded SARS

The Inspector General of Police (I-P), Mr Mohammed Adamu, has set up a new Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team to fill the gaps created by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) dissolution.

This was disclosed in a statement in Abuja Tuesday by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba.

He said prospective members of the new team would undergo psychological and medical examination to ascertain their fitness and eligibility for the new assignment.

“They are to commence training at the different Police tactical training institutions nationwide, next week.

“Personnel from the Police Commands in the South-East and the South-South will be trained at the Counter-Terrorism College, Nonwa-Tai, Rivers.

“Those from the Police Commands from the North and the South-West will be trained at the Police Mobile Force Training College, Ende, Nasarawa State and the Police Mobile Force Training College, Ila-Orangun, Osun, respectively,” he said.

Mba said the I-G had ordered personnel of the defunct SARS to report at the Force Headquarters for debriefing, psychological and medical examination before possible redeployment into mainstream policing duties.

According to him, the medical examination will be carried out by the newly set-up Police Counselling and Support Unit (PCSU).

Mba pledged the commitment of the I-G to ensure successful and holistic implementation of the police reforms, and enjoined the public to exercise restraint and allow measures being put in place to come to fruition and engender a Police Force that would meet the yearnings and aspirations of citizens.

