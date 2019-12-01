Suya seller stabs man to death over N100

A roasted meat seller, referred to as ‘mai suya’ in the Hausa Language, has stabbed a young, one Peter Nwala, to death following a disagreement over N100 bread.

The incident reportedly happened at 10 pm on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Juba Alaro Junction, off Liasu road in Idimu, a Lagos suburb.

Nwala had reportedly gone to tea vendor’s kiosk to buy fried egg, tea and bread when he complained about the bread’s bad taste.

He was said to have explained to the Hausa tea vendor that he would not pay for the stale bread.

His refusal to pay for the bread angered the vendor who reported him to the nearby suya seller, who stabbed him with a dagger.

‘’He paid for other food items except the bread. It was when he wanted to leave the place that the tea vendor signalled the nearby suya seller, who brought out a dagger and stabbed Peter to death,” an eyewitness said.

The Ikotun Police Division has reportedly launched a manhunt for the culprit.

‘’The police have contacted the leader of the Hausa community in the community and he has promised to produce the culprits.’’

A police source, however, said the deceased was stabbed by the vendor in retaliation.

‘’The boy (deceased) was an alleged internet fraudster who had been arrested in the past by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). He went to the tea vendor’s kiosk to buy fried egg and was said to have refused to pay the man.

‘’ He took a stick and hit the tea vendor who insisted he must pay for the food. When the tea vendor could no longer bear the brutality, he motioned to his colleague who took a knife and stabbed the boy(Nwala) in the back leading to his death a few hours later at a hospital.

‘’Friends of the deceased then launched into violent attacks on Hausa traders in the neighbourhood but we quickly deployed our men there and restored normalcy. However, we are still looking for those who killed the boy and the police is engaging the leadership of the Hausa community in the area to ensure that peace reign and apprehend the culprits,” he added.