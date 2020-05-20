Suspend electricity tariff hike now – Senate tells FG

The Senate on Tuesday told the Federal Government to suspend the planned electricity tariff increase billed to take effect in July, citing hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Red chamber however praised the Federal Government for its initiative to establish the N1.7 trillion COVID-19 Crisis Intervention Fund.

It also called on government, through the Federal Ministry of Finance to include the electric power sector in the disbursement of the proposed N1.7 trillion COVID-19 Intervention Fund.

The senate’s resolution was sequel to the adoption of a motion, sponsored by Sen. Gabriel Suswam (PDP Benue) on Power Sector Recovery Plan and Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Suswam, while leading debate on the general principles of the bill, said that stable and uninterrupted power supply was a critical factor in the management of COVID-19 patients at isolation and treatment centres nationwide.

He stated that uninterrupted electricity was also key in the proposed upgrade of health facilities and in the manufacturing sector of the economy.

The former Benue State Governor cited problems to Distribution Companies (DisCos), and the financial obligation of Generating Companies (GenCos) and gas to power suppliers in the absence of an intervention fund.

Following supportive contributions of senators on the motion, the senate mandated its committee on power to investigate all interventions by government in the power sector since its privatisation to date and report back in four weeks.

The Senate, in a series of resolutions, urged government to consider additional tariff support to cushion the effect of shock over a fixed period, to allow the Transmission Company of Nigeria and DisCos to access funds.