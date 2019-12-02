Suspected Transformer Vandals stripped, beaten to death in Imo

Luck ran out for three suspected transformer vandals as they were beaten to death in two local government areas in Imo State.

The incident reportedly happened at Umuohiagu community in Ngor Okpala LGA and Egbelu Obube community in Owerri North LGA.

It was gathered that two of the suspects, Ifeanyi Mgbakabala and Kelechi Eke – aka Agwo, confessed to using juju to make residents around their target areas fall into a deep sleep, while they vandalized the transformers and cables.

Witnesses said the suspects, who specialized in vandalizing electricity transformers within the airport communities, were apprehended at Umuekwune kindred in Umuorisha village while attempting to vandalize the only remaining transformer in Umuohiagu.

They were said to have also vandalized the dedicated cables being installed for the new radio house for the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri.

The suspected vandals were also four weeks ago linked with the vandalization of a transformer at the permanent base of the Nigeria Air Force at nearby Umuowa community, a development that led to the detention of the two Airforce personnel on guard for three weeks.

Vigilant youths were said to have chased the suspects and apprehended two of them while the third member of the gang escaped.

They were about to be set ablaze when Air force officers arrived the scene – but they came a tad too late as the two suspects later died from the brutality meted to them by the mob while the third suspect who ran to the nearby Egbelu Obube was later captured, beaten up and set ablaze by irate youths.

