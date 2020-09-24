Suspected thieves nabbed after sleeping off in car

The police in Lagos have allegedly arrested two suspected armed robbers caught sleeping inside a stolen vehicle.

The thieves whose identities have yet to be revealed were nabbed for alleged dispossession of a Toyota Corolla from one Utibe around the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State.

The two suspected thieves ordered a ride around Lagos Business area from Utibe, who happens to work for Bolt, a popular car-hailing company.

It was revealed that the men during the trip stabbed the driver with sharp objects and dispossessed him of the car.

This revelation was made public by Utibe’s friend with the Twitter handle @sama_on_point.

He revealed that the two men ran off with the car after inflicting injury on the driver.

From his statement, the two suspected robbers decided to sleep in the car after its sudden halt on the way.

Unfortunately for them, the police were able to locate them through the help of the tracker installed on the vehicle.

A police team dispatched was able to recover the stolen car with the driver being rescued as well.

The police also retrieved a blood-stained axe and one knife from the two suspects. Utibe is currently receiving treatment at one hospital within the state after sustaining a deep cut injury on his face.

