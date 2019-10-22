Suspected robber set ablaze in Abuja

A suspected robber was killed by a mob today beside the former Daughter of Charity hospital, a few metres from the Kubwa train station in Abuja.

The lynching comes three weeks after a mob lynched three suspected ‘one chance’ robbers at Dutsen Alhaji, in Kubwa, Abuja.

It is understood that the slain suspect and his accomplice attempted to snatch a commercial motorcycle but the victim raised the alarm which attracted passers-by.

One of the suspected robbers was killed and his body set ablaze on the rail track while his comrade was rescued by the police.

The incident attracted scores of commercial motorcyclists who massed on the bridge near the scene to catch a glimpse of the suspect’s remains which were evacuated by the police.

The Federal Capital Territory police command has yet to release a statement on the mob action.