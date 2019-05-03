Survivors of #AbujaPoliceRaidOnWomen Share Shocking Stories: Watch

Some of the women who were arrested by the police in Abuja have shared their stories.

The clips were shared by Twitter User Saratu, and this comes days after at least 100 women were arrested in or around nightclubs across the city. The police claimed that these women were prostitutes.

Now, the victims have spoken up, with many detailing how they were assaulted, violently raped–the injuries caused by the plastic bags the officers wore before raping them.

Some of them also noted that they were simply hanging out with friends, while others had gone to attend friends’ events. And this state-sanctioned assault on women has stirred major conversations on social media.

See some of the videos below:

