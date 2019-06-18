‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Team Celebrate as They Best Doc at 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Surviving R. Kelly bagged the won best documentary award at the just-concluded the MTV Movie & TV Awards, which aired Monday night, and the team and survivors who appeared in the show are pleased.

After winning the award, Lifetime senior vp unscripted development and programming Brie Miranda Bryant was joined onstage by Lisa Van Allen, Lizzette Martinez and Faith Rodgers.

“This isn’t just a trophy to us because this really speaks to the important cultural impact that this generated,” said Bryant, per THR. “To our survivors and parents, we know the journey does not start or stop with this documentary but the world is listening now. Because of your bravery, other girls and boys and women and men are now speaking without shame and being heard without judgment.”

She added: “Because of your courage, you created change and you survived. So thank you.”

Congratulations to them.