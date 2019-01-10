Iheoma Nnadi also has a story to tell.

The former Most Beautiful in Nigeria took to her Instagram today to share the story of how she met R. Kelly in South Africa when she was only 16, that the now-unpleasant memory haunts her.

“I was working at a retail store at Sandton. We heard that R. Kelly was in the mall, so we were standing outside to see him pass by and I swear, he locked eyes,” she wrote. “He stopped and said Hi to me out of everyone, and was asking me my name when my boss called us back in.”

She continued, saying that she was upset with her employer at that time, but “watching this documentary now, I’m like ‘wow.’ Maybe, truly, underaged girls [are] his type.”

This comes amid the outrage following the six-part docu-series that follows the stories of women who were preyed on by the disgraced singer.

See the post below: