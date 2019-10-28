Supreme Court to hear Atiku’s appeal October 30

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has fixed Wednesday, October 30, to hear an appeal filed by Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi, his running mate.

The main opposition party made this known on its official Twitter page on Sunday, tweeting:

“Breaking News! The Supreme Court of Nigeria has scheduled to hear the Appeal of the @OfficialPDPNig and @atiku / @PeterObi, arising from the judgment of the Appeal Court, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. It’s time to #RescueNigeria.”

The duo had formally filed their 66 grounds of appeal against the judgment of the presidential election petition tribunal (PEPT) in September.

Charles Edosomwan, a senior advocate of Nigeria in the legal team of the All Progressives Congress (APC) confirmed that a hearing notice has been issued on them.

The announcement comes one day after Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the PDP, and his legal team expressed worries over the delay in naming justices to preside over their appeal.