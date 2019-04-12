Supreme Court Strikes Out APC Suit Challenging Exclusion from Rivers Poll

The Supreme Court has struck out the appeals filed by Tonye Cole and the Rivers chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), challenging its exclusion from the 2019 elections.

In the suit filed by Cole, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Magnus Abe were listed as respondents.

At the hearing of the appeals on Thursday, Jibrin Okutepa, counsel to the APC, argued that the court of appeal never affirmed the judgment of the state high court nullifying its primaries.

However, Emmanuel Ukala, counsel to PDP, told the court that the notice of appeal filed by the APC was defective.

Delivering judgment on the case, a seven-man panel led by Ibrahim Muhammad, held that three appeals were “defective, incompetent and could not be heard by the court”

The judge said rather than the heading of the appeals to read “Reliefs sought from the Supreme Court,” it was wrongly headed “Reliefs sought from the Court of Appeal.”

Muhammad said the implication of the error was that the appellant did not seek any relief from the apex court, and thereby contravened the court’s rules, and rendering the appeal incompetent.