‘Supreme Court Judges Only Answerable to God’ – Acting CJN

Ibrahim Muhammad, acting chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), says no human being can influence the judgement of the Supreme Court, as the judges are only answerable to God.

Speaking on Thursday when the management of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), led by Muiz Banire, its chairman, paid a courtesy visit to his office, Muhammad said no one can intimidate them in taking certain decisions contrary to the rule of law.

Festus Akande, the court’s director of press and information, said the acting CJN reiterated the independence of the apex court during the visit.

“We take our time in taking notes and writing judgments to avoid making mistakes,” Muhammad said.

“We subject every case before us to intense debates and arguments during our conferences in order to be as dispassionate and objective as possible.

“Let me state clearly that we are not answerable to anybody and can never be intimidated by anybody whatsoever in taking our decisions.

“But for certain, we are only answerable to God Almighty because he is the owner of our lives. No human being, living or dead, can influence the reasoning or judgments of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

“We are very independent in Supreme Court because of the enormity of the trust and responsibility reposed in us by the almighty God, the Constitution and our dear nation.”