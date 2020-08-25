Supreme Court fixes August 31 for Judgment on Kogi Guber

The Supreme Court on Tuesday fixed August 31st for judgment in the appeal filed by the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Engr. Musa Wada challenging the victory of Yahaya Bello of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as governor of Kogi State.

On the 4th of July 2020, the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division affirmed the victory of Governor Yahaya Bello in the violence-marred November 16 2019 governorship poll.

In a unanimous judgment, the five-member panel led by Justice Adamu Jauro had dismissed the appeals of the opposition PDP and its candidate for lacking in merit.

Wada and the PDP had rejected the ruling and filed an appeal at the apex court.

