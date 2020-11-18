Supreme Court Dismisses Appeal Against Duoye Diri’s Win of Bayelsa Governorship

The Supreme court has dismissed the appeal against Governor Duoye Diri over his win of the coveted Bayelsa State gubernatorial election.

The apex court through a seven-man panel led by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, affirmed the election of Governor Douye Diri as the duly elected governor of Bayelsa State.

Lawyers of the appellants of the six appeals against Diri and his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, had withdrawn their suit which necessitated the dismissal as stated by Justice Ngwuta in his judgement on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

The appeals questioning the legitimacy of Diri’s governorship after he was declared winner were filed by the Alliance for Democracy, Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party, Accord Party and Labour Movement.

Duoye Diri who ran on the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party came second in the November 2019 came second after results were collated.

However, he was declared the elected governor of the state in a subsequent Supreme Court judgment disqualifying the All Progressives Congress’s candidate David Lyon who earlier emerged the winner of the poll.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

