‘Supreme Court cannot reverse itself on Zamfara’ – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday insisted that the Supreme Court will not reverse its judgment on the Zamfara State gubernatorial dispute.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who stated this in Abuja, after a crucial meeting with stakeholders from Zamfara, said the apex court will dismiss the application of the All Progressives Congress (APC) asking for a review of the judgment.

Ologbondiyan insisted that the APC was allegedly behind the “insupportable agitation that the Supreme Court should reserve its judgment on the Zamfara state governorship election matter.”

He accused the APC of alleged ploy to “arm-twist the apex court to review the case contrary to the already affirmed finality of the Supreme Court judgments as firmly established in the court’s judgment on Imo and Bayelsa election matters.”

According to him, “the PDP is aware of the efforts being made by agents of the APC to blackmail and arm-twist the Supreme Court to commit a judicial summersault and give them judgment through the back door.

“But our party, the generality of Nigerians and in fact the justices of the Supreme Court know that the court has no option before it than to dismiss the application.

“This is because the Supreme Court had consistently decided on the finality of judgments reached at the court, which it reaffirmed in its judgments on the Bayelsa and Imo state governorship elections, where the apex court dismissed the applications for review on the ground that it lacked jurisdiction to review its own judgment.

“So the inevitable fate of the APC application on Zamfara is to be dismissed. It cannot have any life before the Supreme Court. That is why the Supreme Court had no business in the first place reserving judgment on the matter.

“In fact, all issues bothering on review were never reserved for judgment but dismissed because of Supreme Court’s belief in the finality and infallibility of its own judgment.

“Our position is that the Supreme Court should resist the APC and abide by its own verdict of not reviewing any judgment already delivered by it.”