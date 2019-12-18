Supreme Court affirms Makinde’s election as Oyo Governor

The Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Oluseyi Makinde as the duly elected governor of Oyo State.

In a unanimous judgment, the Apex Court found merit in the appeal filed by Mr Makinde that the majority judgment of the Appeal Court was a miscarriage of justice.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress [APC] in the 2019 governorship poll, Bayo Adelabu, had challenged his victory at the tribunal, but his petition was dismissed.

Subsequently, he approached the Appeal Court, which did not give a clear ruling on the matter, necessitating Makinde approaching the Supreme Court for a definite ruling.

In a ruling Tuesday, the Supreme Court unanimously found merit in the appeal filed by Makinde asking the Apex court to declare the majority judgment of the Appellant Court as a miscarriage of justice.

In a clear term, the Apex Court affirmed the majority judgment of the Oyo State Governorship Election Tribunal, stressing that the governor was elected in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Electoral Act.