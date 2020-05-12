Supreme Court affirms Ifeanyi Ubah’s election to Senate

The Supreme Court has affirmed Ifeanyi Ubah as the duly elected senator representing Anambra south in the national assembly.

In a unanimous decision on Tuesday, a five-man panel of the apex court led by Sylvester Ngwuta dismissed the appeals brought by Chris Uba, 2019 senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Obinna Uzor, challenging the election of Ubah.

Ruling that the FCT high court lacked territorial jurisdiction to determine a matter, Ngwuta posited that the case ought to have been heard in Anambra where the cause of action emanated from.

Reacting to the judgment which upheld an earlier ruling of the Court of Appeal, Ubah said he can now focus on his duties as a legislator.

“I thank the Justices of the Supreme Court for standing for truth and justice. This has once again shown that our justices cannot be intimidated. It is time to settle down to deliver quality representation to my constituents,” he said.

