Annie and Tuface Idibia might just have a rising superstar on their hands.

Their second daughter, Olivia Idibia, flexed her vocal chords, showing the rest of us just what she’s working with.

In a cute video shared by Annie Idiba, 6-year-old Olivia is seen passionately singing Simi’s ‘Duduke’ as they ride in the car. Her mother can be heard laughing in the background.

Looks like she’s following in the footsteps of her famous daddy.

See the cute video below.

