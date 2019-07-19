Supermodel Kendall Jenner Strips for New Instagram Photo

Kendall Jenner has taken to her Instagram to show off her hot body.

The supermodel shared the latest from her shoot with Mert Alas. In one photo, she censors her nipple and crosses a leg over the other, to hide her pubic area. And in a different pic, she sits with her arm crossed over her chest to shield her breasts.

Stripping has never been a big deal for her older sister Kim Kardashian, and Kendall has proven that she is also never one to shy away from celebrating her glorious body.

Check out the photos below:

