Duckie Thot has taken to her Instagram to call out her fellow Australia for their long history of racism against the indigenous people.

She has urged the citizens to rallying behind the indigenous people who have been oppressed and subdued by the British which stole their lands and refuse to acknowledge the harm they had done.

“Australia- be the change we want to see,” she said in her video, “We still acknowledge and celebrate Australia Day and cheers to a flag without acknowledging the First Nations whose land was stolen and voices silenced by British colonization.”

She continued, “Australia strongly claims a multicultural nation, yet that nation has not introduced itself to the First Nations of the land. As immigrants, it is our duty to make amends with the natives and understand whose land it is that we are privileged to call home.”

And she said a lot more.

Read her below:

As the First Nations peoples they are the direct descendants of migrants who left Africa up to 75,000 years ago. They have occupied the same territory continuously longer than any other human populations.

I wanted to share some insight from the First Nations directly from the ‘Uluru Statement from the Heart’ shared at the 2017 National Constitutional Convention. “How could it be otherwise? That peoples possessed a land for sixty millennia and this sacred link disappears from world history in less than two hundred years? Proportionally, we are the most incarcerated people on the planet but we are not criminal people. These dimensions of our crisis tell plainly the structural nature of our problem. This is the torment of our powerlessness. We seek constitutional reforms to empower our people and take a rightful place in our own country. We seek a Makarrata Commission to supervise a process of agreement-making between governments and First Nations and truth-telling about our history. In 1967 we were counted, in 2017 we seek to be heard. We invite you to walk with us in a movement of the Australian people for a better future.” Now, in 2020, Black people all around the world are fighting systemic racism and oppression. I acknowledge my privilege as a Black Australian and I cannot fathom the injustices faced by the First Nations. What is the difference between white privilege and our privilege as immigrants if we continue to abide by the systems of oppression against the First Nations? #ulurustatementfromtheheart

And watch her clip:

