Supermodel Cara Delevingne to Receive the 2019 Hero Award

THR is reporting that Cara Delevigne will be honoured by the Trevor Project with its 2019 Hero Award at the organization’s June 17 gala.

According to the media house, TrevorLive is an annual fundraising event that celebrates the Trevor Project’s work toward ending suicide among LGBTQ youth. The New York event also honours celebrities who have used their platform to advocate for LGBTQ rights, like Delevingne.

And reacting to this news, the supermodel said, “A ‘hero’ to me is someone who stands up for what they believe in. They help to make [a] change for those who are underserved or discriminated against.”

Trevor Project CEO and executive director Amit Paley added, “We’re grateful to Cara for using her voice to inspire so many young people in the LGBTQ community, and we’re excited to honor her with this year’s Hero Award in celebration of her positive impact and passion.”

Previous honourees and performers include Ryan Murphy, Tom Ford and Kristin Chenoweth.