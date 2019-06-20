Supermodel Ashley Graham Says Her Husband Was Spat On In Italy

Ashley Graham has revealed her husband Justin Ervin was attacked while on holiday in Italy last year, just because he is black.

Speaking with Allure Magazine, the 31-year-old model said they had traveled to Blevio where they stayed at the Casta Diva hotel. But there romantic getaway as ruined by a racist who ‘spat on’ Justin purely because of his race.

“I see what my husband has to go through every day. We had gone to Italy, and a man spat on him. It’s heartbreaking,” she said, per Metro UK.

Adding, “It can make you really angry. But it’s like, how are you going to change that anger into a teachable moment?”

This is not the first time she will be speaking of the challenges they had endured as an interracial couple.

In 2017, she revealed that her family didn’t accept Justin because of his race, creating awkward moments between them.

In her memoir A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty, and Power Really Look Like, she said, “I naively hoped everyone would be colourblind. I brought Justin home to Nebraska. Now, I should probably mention that Justin is black, and that I didn’t grow up around many black people.”

She continued, “The sum total of what I learned about African American culture in school was Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, and the Underground Railroad. This was more than my mom knew; she didn’t even see a black person in real life until she was 18 years old.”

Ashley and Justin have been together for around 10 years after meeting at church in 2009 and going on to marry in 2010.