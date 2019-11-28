‘Supergirl’ Star Melissa Benoist Reveals She’s a Survivor of Domestic Violence

Supergirl star Melissa Benoist has said in a video posted on Instagram that she is a “survivor of domestic violence.”

The actress recounted, in disturbing details, the number of incidents that occurred while she was in a previous relationship with an abusive partner.

“I am a survivor of domestic violence, or IPV, intimate partner violence,” said Benoist, adding that she first met her abusive partner as she had just gotten out of a relationship.

She continued, saying she had no desire to commit to someone so quickly after a break-up, so the two started off as friends. However, they eventually started dating, but it soon turned into something more serious which “felt like a runaway freight train.”

Benoist recalls instances of emotional manipulation over his own “insecurity and depression” that ultimately impacted her acting career.

“Work in general was a touchy subject,” she said. “He didn’t want me ever kissing or even having flirtatious scenes with men, which was very hard for me to avoid, so I began turning down auditions, job offers, test deals and friendships, because I didn’t want to hurt him.”

“I learned what it felt like to be pinned down and slapped repeatedly, punched so hard I felt the wind go out of me, dragged by my hair across pavement, head-butted, pinched until my skin broke, slammed against the wall so hard the drywall broke, choked,” she said.

She noted that the turning point came when he threw an iPhone at her face, which tore her iris and broke her nose. She told nurses and the police that she sustained her injuries from a fall, but she later came forward with the truth when one of her friends visited her.

“The long and winding road of healing and reconciliation has brought me to this moment where I feel strong enough to talk about my experience openly, honestly and without shame,” Benoist said. “By sharing my story, hopefully I can empower others to seek help and extricate themselves from abusive relationships. Everyone deserves to be loved void of violence, fear and physical harm.”

