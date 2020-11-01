Super sub Jota sends Liverpool top

Diogo Jota came off the bench to score the winner five minutes from time as Liverpool came from behind to beat West Ham 2-1 and move three points clear at the top of the Premier League on Saturday.

Pablo Fornals took advantage of a depleted Liverpool defence to put the visitors in front early on, but just as against Sheffield United last weekend, Jurgen Klopp’s men fought back thanks to Jota’s flying start to his Liverpool career.

Despite scoring against the Blades and Midtjylland in the Champions League in midweek, the Portuguese had to settle for a place on the bench.

But after Mohamed Salah levelled from the penalty spot, Jota scored twice in quick succession after being introduced 20 minutes from time.

The Portuguese’s first effort was ruled out after a VAR review for a foul by Sadio Mane, but Klopp’s men were not to be denied as the Portuguese fired home from Xherdan Shaqiri’s pass.

