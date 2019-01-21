Super Falcons Thrash Romania in 4-Nation Tourney

The Super Falcons of Nigeria beat their counterparts from Romania 4-1 in the third place match of the Meizhou’s Four Nation Tournament played yesterday.

It was a first win for Nigeria’s national women’s team after suffering a shock 3-0 defeat to hosts China in their first game of the competition.

The reigning African champions took the lead in the 44th minute through Chiwendu Ihezuo after relentless pressure to take a one goal advantage to the halftime break.

The Romanians equalised in the 55th minute before captain Onome Ebi scored the second for the Super Falcons in the 63rd minute.

Veteran midfielder Rita Chikwelu extended the Super Falcons lead in the 68th minute to give the Nigerian ladies some breathing space.

And in the final 10 minutes, Brighton and Hove Albion forward Ini Umotong sealed an emphatic victory with the last goal of the encounter.

Thomas Dennerby will have a chance to see his players in action before the 2019 FIFA World Cup in France when the reigning African champions take part in the Cyprus tournament later in the year.